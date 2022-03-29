Dulquer Salmaan's 'Hey Sinamika' to release on OTT on March 31

Chennai, March 29 Choreographer-turned-director Brinda Master's 'Hey Sinamika', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema from March 31.

The film will release on OTT after having a reasonably good run in theatres.

Director Brinda took to Twitter to make the announcement.

She said, "Hey Sinamika on Netflix from 31st March." However, she later went on to retweet a couple of tweets that claimed that the film would be simultaneously available on both Netflix and Jio Cinema.

The story of 'Hey Sinamika' revolves around Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi (Kajal) forms the crux of the story.

Govind Vasantha of '96' fame has scored the music for 'Hey Sinamika', which has been produced by Jio Studios with Global One Studios as Associate Producer.

