Duniya Vijay celebrates b'day near parents' grave; releases teaser of new movie 'Bheema'

Bengaluru, Jan 20 Kannada film star Duniya Vijay celebrated his birthday near his parents' grave in the outskirts of the city on Friday with his friends and fans.

He also released a teaser of his new flick 'Bheema' to mark the occasion.

"I am pained that my parents are no more. I have built a small temple for them. I am elated to celebrate my birthday here. My fans have also come and it is my duty to ensure that they are well taken care of," he said.

Duniya Vijay's negative role against Telugu Superstar Balakrishna in 'Veera Simha Reddy' has won hearts in Telugu speaking states.

'Bheema' happens to be his second venture as a director and a lead actor after his debut movie 'Salaga'.

