Durex Says ‘Only Time We’ll Say Come Soon’ After Coldplay Confirms India Tour in 2025

According to HT City, British rock band Coldplay will bring their Music of the Spheres World Tour to India in 2025. The tour, which has been ongoing since 2022, is expected to feature a concert in Mumbai. BookMyShow has released a video announcing Coldplay's return to India. The band last performed in the country in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Durex India playfully remarked, “The only time we'll say 'come soon',” using a star and pinched fingers emojis. The comment was part of the brand’s signature witty tone. Additionally, other companies joined in on the fun, reacting to the news in the comments section.

Coldplay, formed in 1997, has captivated a global audience with their heart-touching lyrics and beautiful music. Known for hit tracks like "Yellow," "Fix You," "Something Like That," and "Viva La Vida," the band consists of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, with Phil Harvey serving as their manager.