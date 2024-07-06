Ed Sheeran announces Mathematics Tour "comes to an end" in 2025

Washington [US], July 6 : English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced the European dates for the last leg of his three-year Mathematics Tour, according to People.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video making an announcement about the Mathematics Tour. "2025 is the end of the Mathematics Tour," Sheeran said in the video. "We're going to be doing big shows in Europe and some more that we're going to announce soon."

He wrote in his caption that he plans to perform in "most of the other places we haven't been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe."

He wrote in the caption, "In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end ! Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven't been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe, more to follow, but European dates on sale July 10th (Rome July 12th), see you next year. It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9CCdGHCOtt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The Mathematics Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by Ed Sheeran. It comprises 131 shows, the tour commenced on 23 April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and is scheduled to conclude on 5 September 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The European shows will kick off in Madrid on Monday, May 5, 2025, and will continue across the continent in Rome, Italy; Oslo, Norway; Zurich; Stockholm; and Copenhagen. Sheeran will perform his final European show in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

The singer started his Mathematics Tour back in April 2022 in Europe and performed through September 2022. He then took the tour across New Zealand and Australia in February 2023 before he brought the tour stateside in April 2023.

Sheeran's U.S. tour featured artists Khalid, Masie Peters, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, and Rosa Linn. Following the U.S. leg, Sheeran travelled throughout Europe and is presently performing till Sunday, September 8.

While openers for the final European leg of the tour have not been announced yet, tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale on Sheeran's official website on Wednesday, July 10, with the Rome, Italy tour dates going on sale Friday, July 12.

The tour dates are May 30, 2025 - Spain, Madrid - Civitas Metropolitano, June 6, 2025 - France, Marseille - Orange Velodrome Stadium, June 14, 2025 - Italy, Rome - T.B.A, June 20, 2025 - France, Lille, Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, June 29, 2025 - Germany, Stuttgart - MHPArena, July 5, 2025 - Germany, Hamburg - Volksparkstadion, July 26, 2025 - Norway, Oslo - Ullevaal Stadion, August 2, 2025 - Switzerland, Zurich - Stadion Letzigrund, August 8, 2025 - Belgium, and September 5, 2025 - Germany, Dusseldorf - Merkur Spiel-Arena, reported People.

