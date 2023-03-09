ED summons actor Bonny Sengupta in teachers recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into the multi-crore dollar teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal, appears to be moving into the second stage of its inquiry, which will concentrate on the connection to Bengali movies. In relation to the multi-crore fraud, the central agency sleuths have called Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta, also known as Anupriyo Sengupta, for questioning. According to sources, Sengupta would be questioned about whether or not he and Ghosh had ever engaged in financial transactions, and if so, for what reason.

Sengupta's name surfaced following the cross-checking of the documents of Kuntal Ghosh, the arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader, who is currently in judicial custody. Sources said that Sengupta will be questioned on whether there had been any financial transaction between him and Ghosh, and if yes for what purpose. Sengupta made his acting debut in the Bengali movie Borbaad, which was directed by Raj Chakraborty, popular film director and current Trinamool Congress legislator from Barrackpore Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district. Sengupta is the grandson of Sukhen Das, a popular actor-director of yesteryears in Bengali cinema.