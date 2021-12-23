ED to attach cars, diamonds, gifted to Jacqueline by Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to attach the gifts, including luxury cars, diamonds and bags, given to actor Jacqueline Fernandez by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress was showered with gifts worth crores by the conman, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for his involvement in a 200 crore money laundering case. According to the latest report, the ED is going to seize all the gifts received by the actress. According to India Today, Jacqueline received gifts worth more than Rs 10 crore from Sukesh Chandrasekhar between December 2020 and August 2021. He had reportedly given Jacqueline two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

Nora Fatehi also reportedly got a BMW car from Sukesh Chandrasekhar and the same will be seized by the investigating agency.

In her statement, recorded before ED officials Jacqueline stated that she has been in touch with Sukesh Chandrasekhar since 2017 and that the conman had told her that he belonged to late Jayalalithaa’s family. "I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa," Jacqueline told the ED, reads the charge sheet. Jacqueline has also mentioned that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Chandrasekhar and accepted that he transferred around Rs 15 lakh to the account of her brother who lives in Australia.



