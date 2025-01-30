Eddie Murphy to star as former superspy in 'Blue Falcon'

Washington [US], January 30 : Actor and singer Eddie Murphy is all set to star in 'Blue Falcon', with a script written by Chad St. John, reported Deadline.

In 'Blue Falcon, Murphy plays a retired superspy who heads to the destination wedding of his estranged son and finds himself in proximity with his archrival, as per the outlet.

The film will be produced by Davis Films' John Davis, Cliff Roberts through Syndicate Entertainment, and Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster through Eddie Murphy Productions, reported Deadline.

Murphy has received several accolades including a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award, and an Emmy Award as well as nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award. He rose to fame on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, for which he was a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984 and broke out as a movie star in the 1980s films 48 Hrs., Trading Places, and Beverly Hills Cop.

He was also seen playing the leading roles in films such as Dolemite Is My Name (2019), Coming 2 America (2021), You People, Candy Cane Lane (both 2023) and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024).

In 2020, he won his first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live

He also is set to return at Donkey alongside Mike Myers as Shrek and Cameron Diaz as Fiona in Shrek 5, with DreamWorks Animation setting a December 2026 release date, reported Deadline.

