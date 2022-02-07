Edinburgh TV Festival is planning to return to in-person event after two years

After two years of virtual editions lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Edinburgh TV Festival is planning to return to an in-person event this year.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this year's festival, scheduled to take place from August 24 to 26, will bring together key players from TV networks, producers and streamers and offer its traditional packed schedule of panel discussions, interviews and other sessions.

While details on speakers and sessions will be announced "in due course," organizers said on Monday that "there will also be a number of in-person and live-streamed sessions related to topical issues, hosted in the months leading up to the festival."

"We're thrilled to be back in the city we love to bring the whole TV industry together for a much-needed and well-deserved celebration," said Edinburgh TV Festival managing director Campbell Glennie. "The past two years have raised vital issues, which we will continue to address at 2022's festival, as well as showcasing the very best of the global TV landscape."

