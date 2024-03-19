Eiza Gonzalez just won't date someone who doesn't attend therapy

Los Angeles, March 19 Actress Eiza Gonzalez, who is known for ‘Baby Driver’, has made her dating terms very clear.

The actress has shared that anyone who doesn’t go to therapy cannot date her.

The 34-year-old actress has been in therapy since she was young, and she considers it to be one of her dating "non-negotiables", reports ‘Female First UK’.

Eiza told InStyle, "I definitely have a list of non-negotiables. "If you've not gone to therapy. I'm not dating you.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, despite this, Eiza admitted that she was initially resistant to having therapy.

The actress shared, "I didn't want to talk about my feelings, because I was in shock and I was traumatised, and I couldn't bear the fact that my father had died.”

Now, though, Eiza is convinced that anyone and everyone can benefit from therapy sessions.

The actress said: "Everyone needs therapy. Therapy is the most normal (thing). The concept of this prefixed negative idea about therapy is nuts to me. I think therapy is just the healthiest thing anyone could do.”

Eiza is someone who fully commits herself to all of her romances.

The actress reflected, "I am telling you - When I'm in love, I fall in love so deep and it takes me so much to get over."

"And the older I get, it's harder for me because I don't play around. I go in and I give it all.”

Eiza is actually feeling better about herself than she did in her 20s.

The movie star suggested that she's become more comfortable in her own skin in recent years.

The actress explained, "Shockingly, I like myself so much more physically right now than I did in my twenties. And a part of it, obviously, is maturing and accepting yourself and doing all the hard work, but I also think I look better. I actually think I'm ageing into my looks in a way that I personally like.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor