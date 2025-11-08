Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 18: How Much Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Film Earned on Its 3rd Friday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 8, 2025 14:47 IST2025-11-08T14:46:39+5:302025-11-08T14:47:00+5:30
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 18: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continued its box office run on ...
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 18: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continued its box office run on its eighteenth day after releasing during Diwali. The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer had started with limited screens against Thamma, yet it emerged as the surprise hit of the festive season. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 75 lakh on Day 18 (third Friday). With this, the total collection of the film in India has reached Rs 72.15 crore. The film had collected Rs 55 crore in its first week, and Rs 16.3 crore in the second week, before slowing down in its third week due to new releases in theatres.
Day-wise Box Office Collection (India Net)
Day 1: Rs 9.00 crore
Day 2: Rs 7.75 crore
Day 3: Rs 6.00 crore
Day 4: Rs 5.50 crore
Day 5: Rs 6.25 crore
Day 6: Rs 7.00 crore
Day 7: Rs 3.50 crore
Day 8: Rs 4.50 crore
Day 9: Rs 3.00 crore
Day 10: Rs 2.65 crore
Day 11: Rs 2.35 crore
Day 12: Rs 3.15 crore
Day 13: Rs 3.75 crore
Day 14: Rs 1.65 crore
Day 15: Rs 2.25 crore
Day 16: Rs 1.90 crore
Day 17: Rs 1.25 crore
Day 18: Rs 0.75 crore
Total (18 Days): Rs 72.20 crore India net
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surprised everyone at the box office. The film has received strong support from the audience and has become one of the successful romantic dramas of the year. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, it has already recovered its cost and earned a good profit. It is now slowly heading toward the Rs 100 crore mark, but its progress will depend on how it performs in the coming days as new films release.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.
The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat TrailerOpen in app