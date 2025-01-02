‘Ek Number Bhidu’: Uorfi Javed's Unique Chia Seed Dress Receives Appreciation from Jackie Shroff

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold and unapologetic fashion sense, has once again captured the spotlight. With a stunning dress made entirely of chia seeds, Uorfi Javed has showcased her flair for extraordinary style and eco-friendly fashion. While the dress has grabbed attention from all sides, it's the appreciation from the OG Jackie Shroff that has truly set social media on fire. Known for his candid personality, the 'Baby John' actor praised Uorfi's creativity and fearless approach to fashion.

Uorfi Javed took to her social media handle to share the video, and the making of the dress, which earned praise from Jackie Shroff. The actor labelled it as "Ek number", and lauded Uorfi's innovative effort. Along with the video, Uorfi captioned the post with, "Chia seeds 🌱 = new dress @apnabhidu thank you for this idea" Uorfi's chia seed dress is not only stunning and unique in its sense but also sheds light on her knack for marrying art and sustainability.

With this new style statement, Uorfi Javed has solidified herself as a trendsetter, and someone who is unafraid to break barriers. The shoutout by Jackie Shroff further boosts Uorfi's work, proving that true creativity knows no bounds, and fashion goes beyond mere clothes. As Uorfi continues to push the boundaries of fashion, her unique chia seed dress is a prime example of how individuality and environmental awareness meet on the fashion runway!

