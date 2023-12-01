Eli Roth opens up on sequel to his horror film 'Thanksgiving'

Washington [US], December 1 : Screenwriter Eli Roth, who has been associated with the horror genre of films has said that he is developing a sequel to his directorial slasher 'Thanksgiving'.

The horror feature film, which bowed earlier this month and grossed an estimated over USD 30 million globally stands out as Roth's best-reviewed movie as a director, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony's Tristar plans on releasing the sequel in 2025.

Roth shared the news of the sequel on Instagram Thursday, noting that work on the script was commencing.

He wrote, "BREAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again! @thanksgivingmovie sequel is a GO!!! Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it's in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first Thanksgiving began life as a fake trailer in Robert Rodriguez's and Quentin Tarantino's Grindhouse, released in 2007.

"We thought, 'All right, we're done. We made the best parts [in the fake trailer]. Now we don't even have to make the movie,'" Roth previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "But for years, people just kept posting that trailer and badgering me and guilt tripping me, and it worked. Shaming the director worked in this case."

Along with his childhood buddy Jeff Rendell, Roth wrote the screenplay. Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, and Tim Dillon starred in the first series. One year after a disastrous Black Friday sale, a serial murderer donning the Pilgrim John Carver mask started murdering those who were present at the business on that fateful day.

