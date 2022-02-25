Elliot Page 'horrified' after Texas officials declare trans health care for youth as 'child abuse'

Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, has spoken out to help protect the rights of trans youth in Texas.According to E! News, the 'Juno' actor said he is "horrified" after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a written opinion on February 21, defining gender-affirming care -- such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers -- as child abuse under state laws. A day after Ken's opinion was released, Texas Governor Greg Abbott showed his support by issuing a directive for the state's child welfare agency to launch "prompt and thorough investigations" into reports of "gender-transitioning procedures."

In a statement to E! News, Elliot, who has become one of Hollywood's most prominent transfigures, said, "I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General. Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression. I stand with trans youth and their families."

Elliot wasn't alone in speaking out against the new anti-trans order. Actor Gabrielle Union, whose 14-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade came out as transgender in February 2020, also slammed the Texas governor."This is where we are," the 'Bring It On' actor tweeted on February 22. "We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a shit and whose on that performative bs? Let's see."

Actor Kerry Washington echoed Gabrielle's sentiments and tweeted that the new anti-trans order was "horrific," adding, that her "heart goes out to the entire Trans community of Texas and their families. Texas, this is happening in your state. Now is the time to use your voice and your VOTE."

( With inputs from ANI )

