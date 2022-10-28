Elon Musk to restore Kangana Ranaut's Twitter after takeover?

Actress Kangana Ranaut whose Twitter account was suspended last year, hailed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for taking charge of the micro-blogging platform. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana also re-shared a fan's post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor's account.

The person, who goes by the username moron_humor, originally shared the post on Twitter. They posted screenshots of Donald Trump's statement and Kangana's blocked account. The person captioned the post, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.."

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram Stories, they wrote, "Hope your twitter account too is restored soon @kanganaranaut." The person also added a 'protect free speech' sticker. Kangana also shared a screenshot of a news article whose headline read, 'Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report'. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she dropped several clapping hand emojis. In May last year, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violations'.