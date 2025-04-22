Elvish Yadav on Chum Darang Controversy: "I Apologized for My Remarks, Have No Personal Issues with Anyone" (Watch Video)

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has become embroiled in controversy after allegedly making derogatory and racist remarks about former Miss Arunachal and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang during a podcast. His comments have sparked a widespread backlash, leading the National Commission for Women (NCW) to issue a notice for questioning. The controversy began on February 11, 2025, when Yadav appeared on a podcast with his friend Rajat Dalal. During the conversation, Yadav mocked Darang’s name and career. He commented, “Karan Veer ko pakka Covid tha kyuki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai? Aur Chum ke toh naam mai hi ashleelta hai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mai kiya hai. (Karan Veer must have suffered from Covid, otherwise who would like Chum? Who has such bad taste? And there is vulgarity in the name of Chum. Her name is Chum and she has worked in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ movie).”

In response, Darang shared a cryptic post on Instagram. She wrote, “Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity. My hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On visiting the NCW Office, YouTuber Elvish Yadav says, "... There are many people who did not understand my intentions... I agree that if people are bothered by my statements, I must have said something wrong. In regards to this case, I went inside and… pic.twitter.com/VNiNNp5zui — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

Yadav later appeared before the NCW and addressed the issue. Speaking to the media, he said, “There are many people who did not understand my intentions... I agree that if people are bothered by my statements, I must have said something wrong. In regards to this case, I went inside and apologised. I have nothing personal against anyone, nor do I hold grudges against anyone. I have submitted my apology.”