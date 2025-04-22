“Golmaal is the Biggest Risk I Have Taken”, says Rohit Shetty on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers Podcast

In the recent episode of Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast, one of India’s most successful directors, Rohit Shetty opened up about his journey in Bollywood, the bond he shares with Ajay Devgn and the risk he took as a filmmaker by making a comedy film like Golmaal. This 58 minute podcast is the perfect deep dive in the mind of Rohit Shetty, a conversation that no cinema fan should miss.

In an insightful conversation with the blockbuster director, Komal Nahta asked Rohit Shetty about that one stand out project in the director’s filmography that he would consider game changing. Komal Nahta asked the ace director , “What is the game-changing moment or game-changing film in your career?”

Rohit Shetty replied, “ I think this keeps happening, but I believe Golmaal is the biggest risk I have taken, and that worked for me”.

The blockbuster director spoke about how these moments are a very common occurrence in his filmography but a stand out game changer out of all would be his 2006 superhit Golmaal. Rohit Shetty who had predominantly been an action director was making a comedy movie with an action hero Ajay Devgn. This in itself, according to the director, was the biggest risk to start off with. The franchise now has four instalments with a fifth one in the pipeline. Safe to say this risk of Rohit Shetty paid off enormous dividends.

Rohit Shetty in this hour long podcast spoke about the nuances of filmmaking, maintaining a healthy relationship with the actors and spoke about the age old debate of OTT vs theatre releases. Apart from Golmaal the ace filmmaker also took a major risk by releasing his highly anticipated 2021 action entertainer Sooryavanshi in theatres amidst the lockdown. Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors of the Hindi film industry and this conversation with Komal Nahta sheds the perfect light on why the director is at a position he is.