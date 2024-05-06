Emily Blunt reveals she ‘wanted to throw up’ after kissing certain actors while filming

Los Angeles, May 6 Actress Emily Blunt has talked about how she felt sick after kissing certain co-stars, despite having chemistry with them that she didn't like.

"I've had chemistry with people I haven't liked," Blunt said during an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

When asked: "Who?" she simply replied: "I'm not gonna tell you."

"I have had chemistry with people who... I have not had a good time working with them," she said, still declining to divulge any names, reports people.com.

"Sometimes it's a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that's really effortless, but it doesn't translate onscreen," she said, discussing her approach to establishing chemistry.

"Chemistry is this strange thing. It's an ethereal thing that you can't really bottle up and buy or sell. It's like there or it's not. It's just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone," she added.

Blunt also spoke about some methods she uses to find chemistry with a co-star when there isn't any.

"I've got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something... Even if it's one thing," she said.

"It might be that they have a nice laugh, or I like how they speak to people. They’re polite. I mean, it might be something random. But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as a character, and then kind of lean into that."

Additionally, Blunt shared that some moments on set have been downright “gross”.

When discussing on-screen kisses with a co-actor, the host asked: "Have you wanted to throw up?"

To which she responded: "Absolutely. Absolutely."

"I wouldn't say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it," added the actress, who has collaborated with figures such as Dwayne Johnson in 'Jungle Cruise', her husband John Krasinski in 'A Quiet Place', and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'.

