Emily Hampshire of 'Schitt's Creek' to release debut graphic novel

Canadian actor Emily Hampshire of 'Schitt's Creek' fame is set to release her first graphic novel titled 'Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch' in August.

According to Deadline, the graphic novel will tell the story of Amelia, the least-favourite daughter of LA's most famous family of witches, the Aierwoods, who are similar to the Kardashians. Amelia is a mediocre spellcaster who rather than being a reality TV star likes to eat Pop-Tarts while listening to murder podcasts.

As the fame of Aierwoods reaches new heights, they are left with no choice but to exclude their daughter from the next great chapter of their reality TV and hence Amelia must carve her own path outside of her family's influence.

'Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch' has been co-written by Eliot Rahal and will be released in partnership with Z2 Comics, as per Deadline.

Hampshire is currently starring in the horror series 'Chapelwaite' and will next appear in Amazon's 'The Rig' as a lead. She is also set to star in the remake of 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' for TBS

( With inputs from ANI )

