Emmy winner Rosamund Pike joins cast of magical 'Now You See Me 3'

Los Angeles [US], May 3 : Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rosamund Pike is a new addition to the third installment of the magic-themed franchise, 'Now You See Me'.

The details regarding her character have not been announced yet. As previously announced, the third part will see Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman reprise. Others who have come aboard in new roles include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt, Deadline reported.

While the plot for 'Now You See Me 3' is unclear at this point, it reintroduces audiences to the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.

It was in 2013 when the audience was introduced to the 'Now You See Me' world. The franchise later expanded with the second installment in 2016.

Bobby Cohen and Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman are producing, with Meredith Wieck and Erin Jones-Wesley overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Meanwhile, Pike was recently lauded for her role in Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn', for which she was nominated for Best Actress in a supporting role at the BAFTA Awards and best supporting actress in the motion picture category at the Golden Globes. In the coming months, she will also be seen leading Babak Anvari's psychological thriller 'Hallow Road' and in Lionsgate & Guy Ritchie's 'In the Grey'.

She has played sorceress Moiraine Damodred in Prime Video's epic fantasy 'The Wheel of Time' since 2021, with a third season of the series set to release in 2025.

Pike was honoured with a Golden Globe in 2020 for her work in the dark comedy 'I Care a Lot'. And in 2019, she won an Emmy Award in the 'Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy' category for 'State of the Union'.

