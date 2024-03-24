Emraan Hashmi to Vijay Varma, celebs attend Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : A host of celebrities including Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Varma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, attended the annual iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique on Sunday.

Birthday boy and actor Emraan Hashmi graced the event in an blue-white ethnic outfit.

He was accompanied by his son Ayaan.

Neil Nitin Mukesh graced the event with his wife.

Donning embellished kurta pyjama set, Vijay Verma attended the celebrations in style.

He posed with Siddhant Chaturvedi at the red carpet.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also posed with Baba and Zeeshan Siddique as he arrived to the party.

Arpita Khan attended the iftar bash with her husband and actor Aayush Sharma.

Bigg Boss 17 star Mannara Chopra donned a sharara set for the party.

Munawar Faruqui arrived in traditional outfit.

Jannat Zubair and her brother also attended the event with Faisal Khan.

Twinning in white, Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid snapped at the bash.

Director duo Abbas-Mustan also posed at the event in their iconic all-white outfit.

Look at more pictures below:

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party. Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood. The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014.

