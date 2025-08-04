Entertainment reality show 'American Ninja Warrior' renewed for Season 18

Washington DC [US], August 4 : The sports entertainment reality show 'American Ninja Warrior' has been renewed for Season 18 by NBC, reported Variety.

The new season of the hit summer competition series will begin filming in Las Vegas this fall.

As per NBC, Season 18 will introduce a new round featuring what they describe as "a supersized three-lane racecourse, where ninjas will face off head-to-head-to-head in thrilling side-by-side races," as quoted by Variety.

The casting for the new season is currently underway.

Season 18 will see competitors facing off in a series of physical challenges for the chance to win 250,000 USD, reported Variety.

The head-to-head race format was introduced in Season 17, which also features a knockout elimination bracket.

Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall will return for Season 18 to commentate on the action, according to Variety.

'American Ninja Warrior' Season 17 kicked off in June on NBC.

A longtime staple of NBC's summer schedule, the series has reached 23 million total viewers across Peacock so far this summer, the broadcaster says, as per Variety.

'American Ninja Warrior' is based on the global hit format 'Sasuke,' from Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, which has aired 42 seasons in Japan.

Along with 'American Ninja Warrior,' NBC has a large number of unscripted series making up their summer schedule.

Other series include 'Destination X,' and 'America's Got Talent,' reported Variety.

