Esha Deol Returns to the Big Screen After Divorce, Leads in Vikram Bhatt's 'Tumko Meri Kasam'

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol got divorced a few months back, She broke her 12-year relationship. Along with her two daughters, Esha was living separately from her husband Bharat Takhtani. Now both are moving forward in their lives. Esha is making a comeback in the film industry soon. She will be seen again on screen in Vikram Bhatt's film.

Esha Deol attended the upcoming movie event. The name of the movie is 'Tumko Meri Kasam'. This movie is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Ishwak Singh. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video of the event on Instagram. Esha Deol was sitting next to Adah Sharma this time. She looks stunning in a printed skin-tight gown.

Fans are excited to see Esha Deol on screen after many years. Vikram Bhatt has announced not one but four films. Apart from 'Tumko Meri Kasam', 'Raan', 'Virat', and 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani' are also coming up. In 'Tumko Meri Kasam', she will be playing leead role.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got divorced in February. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Currently, Esha has custody of both the girls.