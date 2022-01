'Eternals' producer Nate Moore praises Chloe Zhao

Mumbai, Jan 7 Nate Moore, the co-producer of the Marvel film 'Eternals' has stated that the film's director Chole Zhao has an equal finesse in portraying human emotions and heady science fiction.

He also shared that her craft rendered a distinctive voice to each character in the film.

Commenting on the same, Moore said: "Chloe is a rare filmmaker who is as adroit with finding real human moments as she is crafting and delivering heady science fiction. We were so excited to see her work with the 'Eternals' cast."

Lauding her craft, the producer said: "She captured those special moments that give the MCU films heart and believability, and allowed each of the ten 'Eternals' to have a distinct voice and presence.

"And she's not afraid to embrace offbeat humor at unexpected times, which informed the tone of the film. Her vision and passion for the project are unmatched."

Adding further he said: "The scope of the film would be daunting for most filmmakers, but Chloe's eye for detail combined with her enthusiasm for pushing the envelope visually has given 'Eternals' a palette all its own, both from a practical locations perspective and how the visual effects in the film are expressed."

'Eternals' produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, features an ensemble of talents including Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani.

The superhero film is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12A in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

