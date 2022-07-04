Even after successful films, I have to prove myself with every film

She is a powerhouse of talent, be it her debut ‘Vicky Donor’, her role of a blind girl in Kaabil, an defense personnel in ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ or her latest role of a teacher in ‘A Thursday’. Yami Gautam manages to make the audience travel through the character’s journey with her. Her latest role of a teacher who keeps her kindergarten students hostage has earned appreciation by audiences all over. In conversation with Lokmat Times, Yami speaks about why she took up the role, men in our society and being married.

When you heard the script of ‘A Thursday’ what was the first thought on your mind?

The first thought on my mind was that I must do this film. However, immediately after I wanted to speak to writer/director Behzad Khambata to understand what the film means to him before I tell him I want to do this for real.

Do you think men have started standing up for women or is it just on social media?

I hope so. According to whatever I am reading, men are also speaking about how they cried after watching the movie. Men, boys around me come from the same thought process, however, it could be different for different people, so I can’t generalize it. Women safety issues remain a cause and concern in every profession, for every age group. It’s not only about assault, there are so many things you are not okay with. This movie acted as something to reboot and speak up about this subject. It reminded us to put our foot down. Having said that, I feel we would need to give this subject a little more time. This was not even a conversation a couple of years back but now we are talking about it. It will take time as it can’t happen overnight, it takes time to make way for such issues. At least the conversation has started.

Were you expecting such a response for ‘A Thursday’?

You can never guess it. This is not something you can predict. What you can predict is a gut feel, which has happened with all my films in the past. Even if it wasn’t going to do well, I knew it. But I knew one thing that this movie wouldn’t go down without making a noise. The approach, our heart and intention were at the right place so I Knew it will touch people at the right place. We have gotten much more than what we hoped for.

Many questions about the PM's involvement in the situation, can you explain the need to meet the PM?

It is a fictional story, to make a noise, we called the Prime Minister. If we believe in a superhero genre why not believe in a common man meeting the PM.

With movies releasing in theaters why an OTT release?

It was a topic of discussion while making the movie. It was a theatrical release, but due to the uncertainty of theaters and all, we decided to give it an OTT launch. Also, we didn’t know what response we would get in this mid budget film.

The movie was on similar lines with ‘A Wednesday’ Your take.

I take it as a compliment, ‘A Wednesday’ was a cult film. Both are thrillers and apart from maybe similar titles and Ronnie backed both, there isn’t much similarity in the two.

What makes you finalize a script?

My gut. I believe in it. I know in my heart if I am going to make it or not. I respect even the films that didn’t work as they gave me work at that point of time. Secondly, what is my character doing in the script. How substantial are you for the plot and lastly, the director. You are fully trusting his vision, it’s always a leap of faith we have in one another.

Do you think the industry gives a fair chance to talented actors?

You have to take the chance yourself. You have to work really hard for that chance. It is not easy, in fact it’s very difficult. You are only as good as your previous Friday. Even with successful roles, I have to prove myself with every film that I am a good actor. Even after ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘URI’, ‘Bala', I had to go that extra mile to prove myself. With more mediums there is no dearth of opportunity. You have to stand out because of your work, you build images, perception, how you project yourself. I believe honesty is the best way to approach not only work but even the media and audience out there.

Lastly, how is married life?

Considering I have been shooting, promoting films post marriage, I am really grateful, feel blessed to have a husband like Aditya who is always rooting for me. He stays up till late to know about responses. He is excited for me.