"Every year, my husband, daughter give me surprises": Rani Mukerji shares her birthday celebration plans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : Rani Mukerji turned a year older today. She is well-known for a variety of roles and performances, both in commercial and experimental cinema. On her birthday, she shared how her family is going to make the special day memorable for her.

She said that every year she gets some surprises from her husband and daughter on her special day.

Rani Mukerji and her husband Aditya Chopra were blessed with daughter Adira in December 2015.

Rani told ANI, "Every year, my husband and my daughter give me surprises. So, let's see this year."

"The most important and good thing is that on my birthday, my close friends, my family members, my husband, my daughter, all of them stay together, eat together, laugh together, and just spend time with each other. That is very important for me," she added.

Rani has worked in films such as 'Ghulam', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and delivered strong performances. She shared how she looks at her journey that started with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat'

"I still look at myself the same way as I did in my first film, 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat'. And still going to a film set is a big thing in itself. So making a film, contributing to that film, I think that's the biggest thing. And contributing to that as an artist, I am very happy that I got a chance to play a role."

Recently Rani won the Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway', directed by Ashima Chibber, is story of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

The film has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

