Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Best Picture award at the 95th Academy Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking will competedwith each other to bag the best film award.The film received universal acclaim, having become the most-awarded film in history.Reviewers lauded its originality, screenplay, direction, acting (particularly of Yeoh, Hsu, Quan and Curtis), visual effects, costume design, action sequences, musical score, and editing. Its portrayal of philosophical concepts like existentialism, nihilism, and absurdism, as well as its approach to themes such as neurodivergence, depression, generational trauma, and Asian-American identity, have been acknowledged and widely analyzed.

Among its numerous accolades, the film has received a leading eleven nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, and won the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Curtis, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay. It also won two Golden Globe Awards, five Critics' Choice Awards (including Best Picture), one BAFTA Award, a record four SAG Awards (including Best Ensemble), and seven Independent Spirit Awards (including Best Feature).[8][9] It also swept the four major guild awards (DGA, PGA, SAG, and WGA), becoming the fifth film to achieve this feat after American Beauty (1999), No Country for Old Men (2007), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), and Argo (2012)

