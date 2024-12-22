'Evil Dead Rise' director Lee Cronin to direct 'The Mummy'

.Washington [US], December 22 : Director Lee Cronin, who is known for 'Evil Dead Rise' is all set to direct and write, 'The Mummy' for the film production company, New Line Cinema, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project was previously only known as a Cronin mystery movie that had been announced earlier this year and is now set for an April 17, 2026 release.

Horror powerhouses Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, along with Cronin's banner Doppelgangers, are producing. The plot details are kept under wraps.

Cronin opened up about the project and shared that it is going to be different from previous ones. "This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before," he said in a statement, adding, "I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," as per the outlet.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are co-financing the film. The producers are James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Macdara Kelleher, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee Cronin is known for his directorial projects like 'The Hole in the Ground' (2019). In 2023, he wrote and directed 'Evil Dead Rise', the fifth film of the Evil Dead franchise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor