Fact Check! Aamir Khan ties the knot with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh started her B-town journey with the wrestling biopic Dangal, along with Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. The movie brought great fame to the actors as it was a ginormous hit at the box office. Later when the actress signed another movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ with Aamir, rumours then started doing rounds that the two were having a fling with each other. The rumours once again emerged after Aamir Khan parted ways with wife Kiran Rao after 15 years. There have been multiple reports about Aamir getting married for the third time with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, and recently a picture of the two went viral.

On social media, people started speculating that both the actors tied the knot secretly. So, are Aamir and Fatima a married couple now? Well, let us tell you the truth. A tweet with a picture of Aamir and Fatima has gone viral. The tweet claims that Fatima is Aamir’s third wife. However, let us tell our readers that it’s a morphed picture. The original picture had Aamir and Kiran. The two had posed for the paparazzi at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony. In the viral photo, Kiran’s face is replaced by Fatima’s face. To set the record straight Aamir and Fatima are not married. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is set to appear in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha where he’ll be playing the main titular role. The actor will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij. Along with this Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are said to be appearing in a cameo roles for the movie.