Fact Check! Siddharth Anand to direct Shah Rukh Khan in Dhoom 4 after success of Pathaan

Siddharth Anand is on cloud nine after the roaring success of Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The action thriller raked in huge moolah and is still going strong in theatres. Amid all this a tweet has gone viral which claim's to be Siddharth Anand's verified account which states that he and Shah Rukh Khan will be joining hands together for Dhoom 4 and when the tweet was shared online, it looked fake and photoshopped. The report and rumours of Shah Rukh Khan doing Dhoom 4 have been around for years! It has been since 2014 that Shah Rukh Khan fans have been rooting to see him in the franchise.

#Dhoom4 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠

Here Is The Update For The Fans Over Here...!!!

Shoot Starts Soon. (Villain Update Tomorrow).

Iam Very Exited To Work With My Favorite Shahrukh Sir...!!!

Fingers Crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/FDSZSnm7CW — Siddharth Anand (@_Sidharth_anand) March 7, 2023

And after the success of Pathaan, a poll was conducted asking other fans if they would like to see SRK in Dhoom 4 or Don 3. A majority of fans voted for Dhoom 4.Recently, Siddharth expressed excitement after Pathaan went on to become the number one Hindi film in India. He said that he was proud that he made a film that entertained people across the world. Siddharth also spoke about how the Hindi film industry went through a lot of vilification and received major backlash. He also recalled how people said that everyone in the Hindi film industry has 'lost touch of how to make a film'. He added that he was happy that Pathaan has become the answer to all that talk. After Pathaan, Siddharth is currently busy shooting for his next, Fighter. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Sing Grover in lead roles. The film is slated to release in January 2024.

