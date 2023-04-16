Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor

Mumbai, April 16 TV actor Fahmaan Khan, who rose to fame with his role in 'Imlie' and is currently seen in 'Dharam Patnii', revealed how he decided to become an actor.

He shared: "I had been doing drama and theatre since school and one day when I was sitting in a math class, I remember I was so bored and in my head, I was like what am I doing sitting here, I want to do something else. That's when it hit me that I just want to be an actor and I want to go to Mumbai."

He has done TV shows like 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' and 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor