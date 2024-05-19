Fahmaan talks about late actor-brother Faraaz Khan’s ‘Mehndi’: ‘He had done a fabulous job’

New Delhi, May 19 Television sensation Fahmaan Khan reminisced about Faraaz Khan and said that if a remake was made of his 1998 film 'Mehndi', he wouldn't want to do it, as he wouldn't want to take that away from his late actor-brother.

Asked if he would like to step into his late brother’s shoes for 'Mehndi' starring Rani Mukerji, Fahmaan told IANS: “I don’t know about this. I am not sure if I want to take that away from him. He had done a fabulous job in that, and I like to keep that film only for him.”

However, Fahmaan is not completely closed to the idea of featuring in a remake if one is made.

“But agar mile toh mana thodi na karega koi… But only if I can live up to the work that he has done. If I can do even half the justice he did to the character, maybe I could (then),” he said.

In 'Mehndi', which was directed by Hamid Ali Khan, Faraaz played Niranjan Chaudhary, a money-hungry man who ill-treats his wife over dowry issues.

Faraaz made his acting debut in Vikram Bhatt's 1996 film 'Fareb'. He was then seen in films such as 'Prithvi', 'Mehndi', and 'Chand Bujh Gaya'.

He also appeared on television in shows such as 'Achanak 37 Saal Baad' and 'Lipstick'.

His last on-screen appearance was in the 2008 show 'Neeli Aankhen'.”

The actor passed away at the age of 50 in 2020 due to a neurological disorder following a year of chest infections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor