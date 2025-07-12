Faisal Shaikh Confirms He Is Single, Reveals Marriage Plans Amid Breakup Rumours With Jannat Zubair

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu was rumoured to be in relationship with Tv actress Jannat Zubair unfollowed each other on Instagram. Follwing which their followers thought that they have parted their ways, however both of them haven't commented on that. Amid this Faisal revealed that he is currently single and will plan to get married soon.

Actor on Friday shared a video with Elvish Yadav where duo were seen cooking together. During Q&A round Elvish asked Faisu if he is single or in relationship. on which he responded,"I had one and, and she is not the one that you guys are thinking..." He further added that, "Mai filhaal kisi ladki ko date nahi kar raha. Zero relationships—bas ghoomna-phirna, enjoy karna, doston ke saath timepass karna, aur mind divert karna. Shaadi toh aage jaake ho hi jaayegi, isliye yehi umar hai sab kuch karne ki."

When asked about his marriage plans, Faisu stated he would get married in "1-1.5 saal." Regarding their recent work, Faisu last appeared on Celebrity MasterChef India, where Gaurav Khanna won. Jannat recently participated in The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, where she was eliminated by the traitors.