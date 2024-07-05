Falguni Pathak collaborates with 'Khalasi' fame team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Garba queen Falguni Pathak has teamed up with 'Khalasi' fame trio Aditya Gadhvi, Anchit Thakkar and Saumya Joshi for a new song.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' hitmaker took to Instagram and shared an announcement of her new track, marking her first collaboration with Aditya, Anchit and Saumya.

She wrote, "Collaborating with the #Khalasi team @achintstagram @adityagadhviofficial @saumyajoshiofficial @parthmpandya & also @nirmit.music @nightsongrecords for something very fresh and exciting. Serving 'asal gujarat nu asal entertainment'. Watch out this space for more info."

More details for the track have not been disclosed yet.

Recalling the 'Khalasi' track, it was released by Coke Studio Bharat in July 2023 and took the internet by the storm. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Aditya over the success of the song.

"Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction," Prime Minister Modi posted from his official handle on X.PM Modi also reshared a post where Aditya recalled his first meeting with him.

In the clip, Aditya recalled the time when PM Modi, Gujarat's chief minister at the time, attended his concert and expressed his admiration for him.

Aditya mentioned that he was 18-19 years old when PM Modi attended one of his concerts in the past.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor