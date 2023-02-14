Fan asks SRK if he still has abs from 'Pathaan', actor replies in "baby Tiger Shroff" style

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Tuesday, gave a response in Tiger Shroff style to a fan who asked him about abs that he made for 'Pathaan'.

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh, "Sir wo abs abhi bhi hai ya butter chicken ne dabaa diye."

To which he replied with Tiger Shorff's famous dialogue from the movie 'Baaghi', SRK said, "As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said "doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin" ha ha."

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1625393382930665478?

Re-sharing King Khan's post on Insta Story, Tiger wrote, "And haha so rightly said @iamsrk sir you have raised the bar to a place where not you can break it not only at the box office but also with the physicality."

He added, "Excuse me while i show off a little."

Apart from responding to tweets related to Pathaan's success and upcoming projects, the 'King of Romance' also addressed questions related to his personal life.

SRK is currently flying high on the success of his recently released action thriller film 'Pathaan'.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The film has collected over Rs 900 crore gross, worldwide.

He will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' and in Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

He will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'.

( With inputs from ANI )

