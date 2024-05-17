Farah Khan launches action-packed trailer of 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Finally, the wait is over as the makers of 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' released its trailer on Friday in the presence of acclaimed filmmaker Farah Khan.

The trailer was launched during a grand event in Mumbai, with special guest Farah Khan presenting it. The event not only witnessed the spectacular trailer but the villain Damyaan was also unveiled.

It depicts Chhota Bheem fighting an ancient demon named Damyaan to protect the inhabitants of his village, Dholakpur. 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' is the live-action adaptation of the popular animation series 'Chhota Bheem'.

The movie stars Anupam Kher and Makrand Deshpande along with Yagya Bhasin who plays the titular roles. The movie also features Kabir Shaikh (Kalia), Advik Jaiswal( Raju), Daivik Dawar (Dholu), Divyam Dawar (Bholu), Aashriya Misra(Chutki) and Swarna Pandey (Indumati).

Taking to her Instagram stories Farah Khan shared the teaser and congratulated the entire team in her caption for the trailer launch.

Yagya Bhasin posted the trailer on Instagram handle with the caption, "India's most favorite superhero and our childhood sensation #ChhotaBheemTrailer is out now..Bringing back all the joy and excitement together in cinemas on May 31st"

Earlier, Farah Khan, who is the ambassador of the movie took to Instagram stories and re-shared the trailer announcement poster and wrote, "See ul there're #ChhotaBheem #ChhotaBheemandTheGurseOfDamyaan#CBCODonMay31."

Recently, Anupam Kher unveiled the new release date.

'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' was slated to release on May 24. Now, the movie will hit the cinemas on May 31.

In March, Kher unveiled the teaser of 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan'.

The first live-action adaptation of the animated show 'Chhota Bheem' is directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka.

It is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati.

Sharing the teaser of the project, Kher on Instagram wrote, "#ChhotaBheem ab Bade Pardhe pe! Join Bheem and his fearless gang as they face off against Damyaan to protect Dholakpur."

The film also stars Makrand Deshpande and Yagya Bhasin.

The announcement of the film titled 'Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan' was made in Mumbai last year on the occasion of celebrating 15 incredible years of the much-loved animation series.

Anupam Kher will be seen playing the role of Guru Shambhu, while Makarand Deshpande as Skandhi. The central character, Chhota Bheem, is brought to life by the talented Yagya Bhasin, and Aashriya Mishra shines as Chutki. Surabhi Tiwari of Shagun fame will be seen as Tuntun Mausi.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati.

The film is all set to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

