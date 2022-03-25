Fardeen Khan reacts on his fake death reports

Fardeen Khan has recalled that he had suffered from death hoaxes on two occasions. The actor said that it was reported that he has died in a car accident. He said that he was worried about what would happen if his family or friends came upon the hoax news. The actor even revealed, Arjun Rampal calling him on one occasion to make sure he was okay.

Fardeen was last seen on the silver screen in 2010 in ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ co-starring Sushmita Sen. The actor has been missing from the arena ever since. Now, he is all set to make his acting comeback in a film titled, ‘Visfot’.The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza in lead roles. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is the Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan movie ‘Rock, Paper and Scissors’.

