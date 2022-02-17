Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's to have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take the plunge as husband and wife on February 21. However, now the latest buzz is that the duo will also have a Maharashtrian wedding on February 19.According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Maharashtrian wedding will be taking place on February 19, which would be an intimate one, with close friends and family. The ceremony is most likely to take place at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra.

The report also quoted a source that stated that the family has been ‘extremely discreet’ about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. “Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.” Reportedly, the family will be leaving for Khandala on the evening of February 18, and the traditional wedding will be a daytime affair the next day. Shibani’s sisters and close friends are in charge of the pre-wedding festivities and bachelorette parties, which will take place between February 17 (today) and 18. Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan has announced his next directorial venture, a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Farhan's last directorial venture was Don 2 released in 2011.