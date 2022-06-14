Faria Abdullah plays a drama artiste in Suseenthiran's 'Valli Mayil'

Chennai, June 14 Faria Abdullah, who impressed audiences with her performance in the Telugu film 'Jathi Rathnalu', plays an artiste in a drama troupe in director Suseenthiran's upcoming action thriller 'Valli Mayil', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead.

Talking to the media, director Suseenthiran on Tuesday disclosed, "I was impressed by Faria's dancing abilities and chose to cast her in the title role of this film. She plays a drama artiste in this film through which I am introducing her here in Tamil."

The director, who also disclosed that Vijay Antony plays a cop, says that the story of the film is set in the time period of 1985 to 1988.

The unit has just finished shooting its first schedule which lasted for 28 days. "We will next have another schedule which will be for 30 days and then another schedule of 15 days. In all, we would have made a quality film in a matter of 75 to 80 days," he says.

Other actors who will be seen in this film include Sathyaraj, director Bharathiraja, Telugu actor Sunil, Thambi Ramiah, Redin Kingsly, Aranthangi Nisha and GP Muthu among others.

