Farmers should get 50 pc price above input costs for their produce: Nana Patekar

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Renowned actor and theatre personality Nana Patekar has pitched for farmers getting a price for their crops that is 50 per cent higher than their input costs and expressed confidence that the new NDA government and the opposition will work together for the welfare of people.

Patekar told the media persons that he would continue to work for issues relating to farmers and for water conservation.

"We will put forth our issues...the previous government did a lot of good work, they will do this time..."

Answering a query on farmer suicides in Maharashtra, he said these have come down.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1799046890451042643

"As common people, we will keep trying...there shouldn't be any negative approach, the new government will do good work. The opposition is also strong. They both will do good work together," he said.

Patekar has been vocal about the farmers' issues in Maharashtra.

"We will request everyone to work for the welfare of farmers. If we as farmers spend Rs 100, we are asking for Rs 150, not more. Prices have risen. If we get this, we will not ask for loan waiver."

He said it will be good for the country if every individual works to his or her capacity.

Asked about the recent incident in which a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official 'slapped' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, Patekar said it is very wrong.

"It is very wrong, should not have happened," he said.

On the work front, Nana Patekar was seen in a Marathi comedy-drama film 'Ole Aale', written and directed by Vipul Mehta. He also portrayed the role of Former ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava in the film 'The Vaccine War'.

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. He has been elected as leader of National Democratic Alliance. The oath taking ceremony is likely to be held on June 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor