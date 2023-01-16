'Farzi' makers drop Vijay Sethupathi's look on star's b'day

Chennai, Jan 16 On Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, fans are getting to see his avatar in 'Farzi'. Prime Video has dropped a video of their upcoming crime thriller, featuring the actor as Michael, a supercop on the hunt for the con artist Sunny, aka Artist, played by Shahid Kapoor.

The video gives a glimpse into the life of the police officer who is hell bent on eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country, and will go to any extent for the same. As the feisty cop prepares to catch Mansukh (Kay Kay Menon) and Artist, it's hard to ignore his affable antics.

Amped up with the foot-tapping background music, the video is a perfect visual treat for his fans and viewers across the globe.

'Farzi' is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite.

The series will premiere worldwide on Prime Video from February 10 onwards.

