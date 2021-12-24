Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shares greatest regret of her life

Indian fashion designer, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of famous actor Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, hence the ex couple never got married but two have a daughter together.



Recenlty, Masaba took her Instagram and shared the video of match of the 1983 World Cup between India and the West Indies. Viv Richards, Masaba's father was also playing in that match. Sharing the clip Masaba expressed her regret for not watching her father's match, "My greatest regret in life is not ever watching my dad play in a stadium--I was way too young. I always say I was born 6 years too late. I didn't get to watch this iconic match-with my dad on one side and my country on the other" Masaba wrote on her Instagram.

In a old interview Masaba spoke about her father, the designer said "I have deep respect and love for both my parents. They are both their own kind of people, successful and yet not running with the herd. Through the time when I was between 8 till I turned 14, I remember my holidays with my father. He was very active in commentary then, travelling the world, and he would come to India quite often. I never really stayed with him, but Mom and I would go for holidays with him,".

She further added, "We are alike in many ways. For one, I have his short temper. And we are both very selfish people. Well, selfish is a strong word, but we do come first. We matter the most to ourselves. We have the same view about the world. I think I inherited this, though we also talk things out and I realise his view of life is close to mine. For one, he always tells me, family is important; there is no such thing as a friend. If you have one true friend, it is a big thing! And mom and dad are both similar in their focus on what they do."