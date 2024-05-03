'Fast X' director Louis Leterrier to helm '11817' sci-fi horror film

Washington [US], May 3 : French film director Louis Leterrier has been roped in to direct and produce the sci-fi horror film '11817', based on a script by Matthew Robinson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leterrier is known as a highly reliable director on big-budget, effects-heavy fare such as Clash of the Titans, the Jason Statham-starring Transporter movies and Universal's The Incredible Hulk. His films have earned 2 billion dollars in box office worldwide.

"Directing projects where the audience gets behind the characters has always been my focus. However complex, flawed, heroic, we identify with them as we live through their journey. It's what excites me about 11817's wholly original concept and the family at the heart of our story. This is an experience that movie audiences won't forget," Leterrier said in a statement on Thursday.

In '11817', inexplicable forces trap a family of four inside their house indefinitely. As both modern luxuries and life-or-death essentials begin to run out, the family must learn how to be resourceful to survive and outsmart whoor whatis keeping them trapped. Leterrier will share producer credits with Thomas Benski, Omar Sy, Lars Sylvest, Kori Adelson, Oly Obst, Thorsten Schumacher and Joe Neurauter. Cecile Gaget is an executive producer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

