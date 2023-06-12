Father's Day 2023: Movies that portray beautiful bond between father-daughter

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Father's Day is around the corner and it is believed that daughters are closer to their dads than sons. A father is the first man a girl knows when she enters the world. Many films have been made throughout the years that beautifully showcased the father and daughter bond.

Let's look at the several characters breaking the stereotypical ideologies of society in the movies and playing the role of the modern and coolest father.

Mahavir Singh Phogat in 'Dangal'

'Mhari chhoriyan choro se kam hai ke,' this dialogue from Aamir Khan's movie 'Dangal' says it all. Amir Khan played the role of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the sports drama. Even being a strict father and a trainer to make his daughters world-class wrestlers, never supported the ideology that women can't be wrestlers.

Aamir's character believed that daughters are no less than sons, they are equal in every aspect even physically. He may be seen as a harsh father-trainer yet he fought with everyone for his daughter's aspirations.

Bhashkor Banerjee in 'Piku'

'Piku', is a film that you can consider watching on Father's day as it gives some beautiful and different perspectives about the father and daughter relationship.

The character of "Piku" was so real and relatable, a father whose day started with her daughter and even ends with it.

Even being frustrated with her personal and professional life, Piku (Deepika Padukone) deals with the childish behaviours of her father Amitabh Bachchan. With regard to issues like marriage, sex, and love, the film demonstrated Bhashkor Banerjee's liberal viewpoint. Even though his daughter was in her 30s and unmarried, he was never bothered about it. Bhashkor was happy to be the father of a headstrong, independent, and fearless daughter. In every choice, he encouraged and helped her.

Kumud Mishra in 'Thappad'

As a parent, Kumud Mishra's character Sachin Sandhu always stood by his daughter Taapsee Pannu in all of her decisions, whether it was ending her marriage or filing for divorce while expecting a child.

Everyone else in the family, including Sandhya (Ratna Pathak Shah), was against the divorce since she thought girls needed to adapt to marriage in order for it to be successful, but Sachin had a different perspective. Sachin became aware at this point that although his wife had made sacrifices during their marriage, he had never intended for his daughter to do the same and had always wanted her to live her own life.

Narottam Mishra in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

Now let's look at another coolest and most modern father character from the movie ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

Narottam Mishra played by Pankaj Tripathi is not a typical father figure but is quite understanding and shares a great bond with his daughter Bitti ( Kriti Sanon).

He's amusing, but he's also practical, and he and his daughter have a close relationship. He is progressive above everything else, which is uncommon in a small town. He gives Bitti the option of choosing her mate.

Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, the special occasion to celebrate is on June 19.

Champak Bansal in 'Angrezi Medium'

In the movie 'Angrezi Medium,' Irrfan Khan portrayed Champak Bansal, a forward-thinking father who, despite his financial position, never let his daughter's ambition to suffer. He sent his daughter, Radhika Madan, overseas to study because he encouraged her desire. Irrfan Khan in the movie goes above and beyond, much as dads do in real life, to support his daughter's dream. He never subjected his daughter to social pressure or burdens.

'Shivaay'

In the movie, Ajay's character goes to every extent to save his daughter from masked men. 'Shivaay' shows how a father turns into a destroyer to protect a daughter in every manner.

Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, the special occasion to celebrate is on June 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor