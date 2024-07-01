Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ trailer is all about love, loss & afterlife

Mumbai, July 1 The makers of the six-episode series 'Barzakh' starring renowned Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have unveiled the trailer, which beautifully showcases themes of family, love, loss, and the afterlife.

It is helmed by director Asim Abbasi, who also directed Zindagi’s first Pakistani original 'Churails' and the feature film 'Cake', which was Pakistan’s entry for the 2019 Oscars.

Fawad said: “After having seen ‘Cake,’ when I was approached for ‘Barzakh,’ I jumped at the opportunity. Asim’s work sets him apart as a very unique director whose emphasis is on character development in a way that is contemporary.”

The actor, who has worked in Bollywood films such as 'Khoobsurat' in 2014 and Karan Johar’s 2016 directorial 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', calls 'Barzakh' “nothing ordinary.”

“Also, I’ve always wanted to attempt something out of the ordinary and ‘Barzakh’ is nothing ordinary. It’s downright experimental and I love it,” said Fawad.

The trailer explores themes of interconnectedness and enduring love, weaving local folklore into its storyline. The series has one question: “When all has withered, will love endure?”

'Barzakh' is based in Hunza Valley and spotlights the tale of a 76-year-old man who surprises his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his engagement to the ghost of his first love, which leads to a series of emotional confrontations, reports variety.com.

Sanam said that being part of ‘Barzakh’ has been an immensely rewarding experience for her.

“The show’s premise, which explores themes of family, love, loss, and the afterlife, fascinated me from the start. As an actor, I’m constantly seeking roles that challenge me and offer a fresh perspective on storytelling. ‘Barzakh’ does just that, presenting a narrative that transcends conventional boundaries and delves into the realms of the mystical and the unknown.”

The series reunites Khan and Saeed for the first time since their hit show 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' in 2012.

Sanam said: “What excites me the most about this is reuniting with a stellar actor like Fawad and sharing the screen with Salman Shahid, Sajid Hasan and the other Fawad (M. Fawad Khan) who I’ve worked closely with in theatre.”

On working with Sanam once again, Fawad said: “Working with Sanam after all these years is still a comfort zone. I enjoyed it and I believe in her skills. It always makes my job easy. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed the process of making it.”

The series is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal. Following its premiere at Series Mania in France, 'Barzakh' will stream worldwide on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global from July 19, reports variety.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor