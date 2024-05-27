"Feel like I was right at home": Taylor Swift's message for Portugal

Washington [US], May 27 : After mesmerizing the audience with her two-night performance at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, Taylor Swift has now written a loving thankyou note to Lisbon and its audience, reported Deadline.

"It's official, I left my [heart] in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

"I'll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

And in a video on X, Taylor referred to her previous music eras, naming her albums Red, Fearless, and Speak Now, which she toured throughout the world, "And during the course of those tours... we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I would have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon.

"I have to say, I've just never seen a crowd like this in my life. There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I'm supposed to do next or what I'm supposed to say because I'm just so distracted by how much fun you're having and how you're performing in the audience. I love this."

The Lisbon concerts came shortly after Swift's tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, where she experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her May 19 show.

As the Eras Tour continues its European leg, Swift's next destination is Madrid, Spain, for another highly anticipated two-night performance.

Swift will now take the record-breaking tour onto Madrid, then Lyon in France this week, before arriving in the UK on June 7, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor