"Feels like a dream": Producer Andrew Watt opens up on Ozzy Osbourne's final days

Washington DC [US], September 30 : Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, weeks after performing his 'Back to the Beginning' show in Birmingham, UK on July 5. His producer, Andrew Watt, opened up about Osbourne's final show with Black Sabbath, 'Back to the Beginning.

"Everything was normal," said Watt, adding, "and the next day the news was just a giant shock," as quoted by People. He called Osbourne's final show, which took place on July 5, "unbelievable."

"At this current moment, it feels like a dream sequence," Watt reflected. "The whole last month of his life feels like a dream. I had been in London working on a project, and going to the show and getting to Birmingham was amazing."

Watt said the final show felt like "heavy metal summer camp" since there were so many people from different parts of Osbourne's life in attendance during those final weeks. He added that the night before the show, Watt spent a couple of hours with the "Paranoid" singer in his hotel room, chatting, reported People.

"He could see you in your good, your bad, and just in a way that you were he was witchy like that. He often knew things that were gonna happen before they happened and just had an incredible sense," he said.

Watt produced Osbourne's last albums, Ordinary Man in 2020 and Patient Number 9 two years later, while Osbourne was recovering from an accident in 2019. When making the music, it was the first time Watt realised "that music was something bigger than just making songs," according to People.

"It was giving him a purpose when he didn't feel well and making him feel great and laugh and sing and dance and heal. Those two albums were incredible, and they, for me, are the reason why I'm here talking to you today," said Watt.

As for more not-yet-released music from Watt and Osbourne, the producer said, "I can't talk about that!"

The official trailer of 'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' - the much-awaited documentary film on the late rock icon, Ozzy Osbourne, has been released.

Recently, the makers offered an emotional insight into the final days of Osbourne, further reflecting on his health issues, Parkinson's diagnosis, and much more.

From intimate conversations with Ozzy himself to candid revelations from his wife Sharon Osbourne and children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, the documentary aims to chronicle the final six years of the Black Sabbath legend.

The trailer also takes audiences inside the studio, showing Ozzy recording his 2019 Post Malone collaboration 'Take What You Want' and the other two albums that followed.

"It had a blast. That was the best medicine I ever had at that point," the late singer said in the trailer.

At one point, the trailer also shows how Ozzy eagerly wanted to perform at a final show as a goodbye to his fans after suffering an accident in 2019. Besides the Osbourne family, the trailer also features interviews with Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N' Roses), Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield (Metallica), and Ozzy's longstanding guitarist Zakk Wylde, among others, as per Variety.

"Detailing his numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues and the progressive effects of his Parkinson's diagnosis, 'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' delivers a brave, unvarnished and relatable portrait of a man, highlighting how Ozzy's ongoing chronic pain impacted his mental health and informed the music he made during this period," the documentary's official synopsis states, as per the outlet.

While 'No Escape From Now' was never intended to have a posthumous release, it now stands as a testament to Ozzy's courage, determination, and talent. The documentary will premiere on October 7 on Paramount+.

