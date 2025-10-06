Felix van Groeningen's romantic drama 'Let Love In' to star Luca Marinelli, Charlotte Vandermeersch

Brussels [Belgium], October 6 : Critically acclaimed director Felix van Groeningen has started principal photography in Belgium on a new film titled 'Let Love In,' reported Variety.

The romantic drama will star actor Luca Marinelli and Charlotte Vandermeersch in the lead roles. The film will also see actress Anne Paulicevich in a prominent role.

Van Groeningen previously directed the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Broken Circle Breakdown' and 'Beautiful Boy,' starring Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell.

Van Groeningen's directorial 'The Eight Mountains' had won the Jury Prize at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

According to Variety, 'Let Love In' is the story of the emotional journey of a couple who "question everything they once took for granted when a long-kept affair is confessed."

However, "what looks like a relationship in crisis reveals itself as a story of healing and reconnection," added the synopsis of the film as quoted by Variety.

'Let Love In' also reunites Italian producer Mario Gianani and van Groeningen following their successful collaboration on 'Eight Mountains.'

The movie is produced by Hans Everaert, van Groeningen, Vandermeersch, Mario Gianani, Lorenzo Mieli and Lorenzo Gangarossa.

'Let Love In' is presented by Mubi, the Match Factory and Mediawan's Our Films, which is run by Gianani and Mieli, reported Variety.

Mubi has a co-production, financing and distribution pact in place with Our Films. "Let Love In" is the second project part of a pact following Pawel Pawlikowski's "1949," starring Sandra Huller, which is currently in production.

'Let Love In' is an Our Films, Menuetto and Rufus production, in collaboration with Circle One.

