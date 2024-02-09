"Film has been incredible, emotional rollercoaster": Prabhas excited about OTT release of 'Salaar' Hindi version

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : Makers of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' starring Prabhas and Prithviraj are all set to release a Hindi version of the movie on OTT.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the news and captioned it, "Tumne bulaya aur Salaar chala aaya.#SalaarHindi streaming from 16th Feb. #Salaar #SalaarOnHotstar."

Sharing his excitement, Prabhas said, "I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the year celebrating the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The journey of putting this film has been incredible and an emotional rollercoaster for us. With the film now coming in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar and its unparalleled reach, I can't wait for audiences across the globe to witness this story. My fans in North and Central India have been storming social media to know when Salaar will come in Hindi on streaming and this one is for all of them, here you go."

Director-Writer Prashanth Neel said, "I've always been a fan of rebellion stories filled with power-packed action and impactful music. However, with Salaar, I aimed to create a story where every hero is also a villain in some way. Whether you resonate with Vardha's struggles or Deva's might, at the end of the day, both are burdened by their own battles. That's what, to me, makes Salaar stand out - a story that will connect with you. Now with the film coming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, we can't wait to take it to newer horizons and find another set of audiences that connect with the story and I personally, am super excited to see that!"

Prithviraj also shared his thoughts and said, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is a script I couldn't turn down and when the audiences watch the film in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar, they'll know exactly why. It's a terrific script, complemented by a fantastic cast, excellent direction, and cinematography that is out of this world. I never step into a project just to test the waters; I do it because I fall in love with the story. I put my heart and soul into Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and now I can't wait for audiences across the world to witness this story on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

