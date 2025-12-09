"Film is the mirror of society": Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on social representation in cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in the OTT film 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders', which follows the shocking massacre of an influential family inside their own mansion.

The film follows the quest of a cop, Nawazuddin, to solve complex criminal cases, loosely inspired by real-life stories from society.

While talking to the media, Nawazuddin opened up about the connection between society and films, describing cinema as a "mirror" of society.

When asked about the social message behind the movie, Nawazuddin said, "Every topic comes from society. Film is a mirror of society. Whatever happens in society is shown in the film. We also cannot show everything that happens in society, else it would have been too much."

Chitragandha also expressed her excitement for her upcoming film with Salman Khan starrer 'Battle of Galwan'.

While talking to media, Chitragandha said, "I am very excited as it is a different film. There is a lot of writing on it. For me, and like everybody and Salman also, they will be doing such film for the first time."

Superstar Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' have finally released the trailer of the film on Tuesday.

The crime thriller is directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh. Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Chitragandha Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Sanjeev Kapoor in the lead roles.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the Bansal mansion, where a wealthy family is found slaughtered behind locked rooms, and every survivor has something to fear.

The two-minute and twenty-one-second video opens with Inspector Jatil (played by Nawazuddin) being called upon to investigate a case that is bigger, grittier, and more complex, involving the murder of a wealthy family.

Chitragandha appears to be a survivor, and suspicion also falls on Sanjay Kapoor. Several witnesses also complicated the case with their statements, as per the trailer.

One of the trailer's highlights is Nawazuddin's ferocious tenacity in the search for the truth behind the case.

'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' will be streaming on Netflix on December 19.

