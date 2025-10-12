Filmfare 2025: Kajol Shares Throwback With Shah Rukh Khan, Recreating Iconic 1995 DDLJ-Moment While Winning Her 7th Black Lady (Watch Video)

Bollywood icon Kajol celebrated her seventh Filmfare Award with a nostalgic tribute to her longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Marking the special moment, she shared a heartwarming throwback on Instagram featuring a picture from 1995, when she first won the black lady for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The post also included a recent picture of Shah Rukh from the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 held in Ahmedabad, where both stars proudly posed with their trophies, recreating their iconic moment from three decades ago.

In her caption, Kajol reflected on their enduring journey, writing, “That was then. This is now. Most epic throwback ever! Thank you @filmfare for my 7th black lady.” Shah Rukh, Kajol, and filmmaker Karan Johar were honoured with their awards by veteran actor Anupam Kher. A video shared by Kher showed him presenting the trophies to the trio on stage alongside host Maniesh Paul. In her acceptance speech, Kajol expressed gratitude, recalling the fun-filled 1990s, while Shah Rukh warmly hugged Anupam Kher in appreciation.

Thank you @filmfare for a great evening celebrating brilliance of cinema! It was an absolute pleasure to handover the #Filmfare lady to #KaranJohar@iamsrk and @itsKajolD for being the iconic trio of the 90s. The warmth shared on stage was beautiful, heartwarming and nostalgic!… pic.twitter.com/L4YNa3ID4T — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 12, 2025

Despite the evening’s glitz and glamour, it was the legendary duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who truly stole the show. Celebrating 30 years of the iconic love story, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol also performed on movies most romantic song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh.'

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 took place at Ahmedabad’s EKA Arena on Saturday, marking Shah Rukh Khan’s grand return as host after nearly 17 years. He shared the stage with co-hosts Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The star-studded night celebrated the finest talents of Bollywood and witnessed several emotional and nostalgic moments, including Kajol and SRK’s reunion.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have delivered numerous unforgettable films together, creating an unmatched on-screen chemistry. Their collaborations include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015). Their reunion at Filmfare 2025 added another memorable chapter to their three-decade-long cinematic journey.